Home WORLD NEWS Photos: Firefighters, soldiers battle Morocco’s forest blazes
WORLD NEWS

Photos: Firefighters, soldiers battle Morocco’s forest blazes

by News
0 views
photos:-firefighters,-soldiers-battle-morocco’s-forest-blazes

Firefighters intervene by land to control a wildfire in Rabat

Firefighters intervene to control a wildfire in Rabat. [Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency]

Published On 18 Jul 2022

Hundreds of Moroccan firefighters and soldiers have been mobilised to tackle forest blazes burning for days in the wooded regions in the country’s north.

Half of the 4,660 hectares (11,500 acres) affected by the fires were in Larache province, where the biggest blaze is located and where one person has died.

More than 1,320 families have been evacuated from 19 villages in the region, said local officials.

Soldiers had been sent to help fight the fires in Ksar el-Kebir, one of the most inaccessible regions.

Hundreds of hectares of woodlands had also been destroyed in the neighbouring provinces of Ouazzane, Tetouan and Taza.

Temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and strong winds have made fighting the fire that much more difficult. But officials are hoping the reinforcements and a change in weather conditions may give them some respite.

Morocco, which is struggling under intense droughts, has in recent days been hit by soaring temperatures approaching 45C (113F).

On the other side of the Strait of Gibraltar, fires are also raging in Southern Europe – from Spain and Portugal to France and Greece.

Firefighters intervene by land to control a wildfire in Rabat

Half of the 4,660 hectares (11,500 acres) affected by the fires were in Larache province. [Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency]

Firefighters intervene by land to control a wildfire in Rabat

Morocco has been hit by soaring temperatures approaching 45C (113F) in recent days. [Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency]

Smoke and flames rise as the forest burns in Rabat

Smoke and flames rise as the forest burns in Rabat. [Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency]

Firefighter plane releases water to put the fire out which broke out in Rabat

A firefighter plane releases water on a fire which broke out in Rabat. [Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency]

Firefighters attempt to put ot wildfires caused by extreme temperatures in Larache

Firefighters attempt to put out wildfires in Larache. [AP Photo]

A villager reacts as a forest fire rages near Ksar el-Kebir in the Larache region

A villager leaves as a forest fire rages near Ksar el-Kebir in the Larache region. [Fadel Senna/bioreports]

A villager reacts as a forest fire rages near Ksar el-Kebir in the Larache region

Soldiers had been sent to help fight the fires in Ksar el-Kebir. [Fadel Senna/bioreports]

A man drives through a highway as a wildfire rages that was caused by extreme temperatures, in Larache, northern Morocco,

A man rides his motorcycle on a highway as a wildfire rages in Larache. [AP Photo]
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Pegasus spyware targeted Thai democracy activists: Report

‘Wrongfully detained’ Australian teenager dies in northeast Syria

India legislators vote for president, tribal woman likely...

Petronas says taking steps to protect global assets...

North Korea says nearing end of COVID crisis

In Japan, push to shatter glass ceiling spurs...

Pakistan’s Imran Khan calls for early polls after...

Slain Honduran activist’s daughter seeks criminal probe

Sri Lanka’s acting president declares another state of...

Army captain, JCO killed in accidental blast in...

Leave a Reply