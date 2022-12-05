A man who fell off of a cruise ship in the middle of the night said he survived by treading water for 20 hours, eating bamboo, and fighting off jellyfish in shark-infested waters

Carnival Valor, pictured here in 2010, was re-routed to Mobile, Alabama this week as the Port of New Orleans shuttered for the arrival of tropical storm Barry.(AP Photo/J Pat Carte

The man who tumbled off of the Carnival Valor cruise ship the day before Thanksgiving spoke out.

In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” he described in detail the 20-hour fight for his life.

Another passenger on the ship said that others were not notified about what happened.

A man who fell off of a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico after a few drinks shared his story of survival for the first time, describing how he trod water for almost a full day and fought off sea creatures while fading in and out of consciousness.

In an exclusive interview

