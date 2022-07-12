zulum,-ganduje-hail-tinubu’s-choice-of-shettima-as-running-mate

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has described the choice of Sen. Kashim Shettima as All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate as the wisest choice of Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the party.

Also, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State described Shettima as the best and qualified candidate. Zulum stated, yesterday, in Maiduguri that the former Borno governor is a patriotic citizen, who understands the ethno-religious complexities of the country.

He, therefore, pledged to vigorously campaign for APC to sweep the 2023 general elections across the country.

“Without the slightest doubt, Bola Tinubu has chosen a leader, who has very deep understanding of our country and its complexities. There is hardly any tribe in any of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that Shettima cannot knowledgeably speak about,” the governor said.

According to him, Shettima knows the social, cultural, religious, economic and political structure of virtually all states and Abuja.

He added that the APC presidential candidate chose a running mate with very deep knowledge not only of the Nigerian economy but also that of the world.

“As far back as 2012, Shettima had, on many occasions, predicted the likelihood of fall in revenue from oil and the value of naira to dollar; hence, he imported agricultural produce worth over N30 billion, which today are worth far more, making Borno one of the richest in agricultural machinery,” he said.

CONGRATULATING Shettima on his nomination, yesterday, Ganduje said his joint ticket with Tinubu “is APC’s surest way to victory” in the 2023 general election.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, he described Shettima as highly qualified and prepared for the Office of the Vice President.

The governor noted that during the campaign for the presidential primary, he shared common experience with Shettima, who, according to him, played a major role and brought to the fore his competence and exposure.

He expressed confidence in the former Borno governor and senator to work with his Lagos counterpart to take Nigeria to greater heights.

Commending the APC flagbearer for choosing Shettima, the governor called on Nigerians, particularly APC members, to rally round its presidential candidate to ensure the party’s success.

