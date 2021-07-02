ZTE readying another Axon phone with under-display camera – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

While last year’s ZTE Axon 20 was the industry’s first commercially available phone with an under-display camera, this year’s Axon 30 Pro and Axon 30 Ultra featured standard Bioreports News-hole designs for their selfie cams. But according to a new leak, ZTE is planning to release another Axon 30 family member, this time with an improved UD camera. The new leak seems to be in line with earlier rumors too.



ZTE Axon 20 5G

The leak itself doesn’t go into much detail but it does mention a couple of interesting insights. For starters, the handset will be announced as soon as this month. Secondly, the company has reportedly made a breakthrough with the camera quality, hence the reason why they want to do a second round.

The Axon 20 didn’t do too well when compared to standard selfie cameras and the report claims that ZTE has come up with nifty software tricks to mitigate the fogginess and glare as much as possible.

The good thing is that we probably won’t have to wait much longer before the know more about the handset, if it’s released this July, that is.

Source (in Chinese)