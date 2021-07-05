ZTE posts first image of Axon 30 5G with second generation under display camera – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Last year ZTE introduced the first phone with an under display camera, the Axon 20 5G. The company has been teasing a second-gen UD camera since February and showing demos with prototypes.

Now we have an official confirmation that a ZTE Axon 30 5G is coming soon with that second-gen camera. The company didn’t say when exactly, but unofficial sources point to a July 22 announcement (ZTE President Ni Fei did say there’s an all-new device coming this month, without any details).





Visionox seems to be part of ZTE’s endeavor. The two companies have reportedly had a breakthrough with a new pixel arrangement that enables better clarity and better image quality, which is what spurred ZTE to create the new phone.

According to a post by ZTE from February, the pixel density of the area above the camera will double (200 ppi to 400 ppi), which should make it less noticeable. Also, the screen refresh rate should be upgraded too, going from 90 Hz to 120 Hz.

We haven’t actually heard much about the rest of the phone, but considering that it has the Axon 30 Pro and Axon 30 Ultra as siblings, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple 64 MP camera plus 8 MP 5x periscope and a fast-charging (55W or 66W) battery are in order.

Interestingly, the Axon 30 5G with an under display camera may have launched alongside its siblings as the tech itself was ready, however, the semiconductor shortage delayed its arrival. ZTE also demoed an under display 3D scanner (based on structured light), which probably won’t be featured on the new Axon 30 model, but we may get an update on the technology.





A ZTE Axon 30 Ultra with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage will be available in China this Friday

By the way, ZTE announced that it will start selling the fully decked out Axon 30 Ultra with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB storage this Friday. It will be available only in China by the looks of it, ZTE’s US site only shows the 8/128 and 12/256 GB versions.

