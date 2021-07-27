ZTE Buds and LiveBuds Pro announced – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The brand-new Axon 30 5G wasn’t the only new product launched by ZTE today, it was joined by the ZTE Buds and LiveBuds Pro TWS earphones. The standard Buds come with an AirPods-like design with oval semi-in-ear tips and a rectangular case. LiveBuds Pro feature an in-ear look with adjustable silicone tips and a more rounded charging case.





ZTE LiveBuds Pro

Each ZTE Bud weighs just 3.4 grams and brings water and sweat protection. The earphones also come with call noise reduction and their case packs a 500mAh battery. LiveBuds Pro bring active noise cancelation propelled by three microphones on each earbud. They are water and sweatproof and their total battery life with the case is rated at 24-hours.





ZTE Buds

Both ZTE Buds and LiveBuds Pro come in black and white colors. Buds cost CNY 169 ($26) while LiveBuds Pro come in at CNY 349 ($54). International pricing and availability details were not disclosed yet.