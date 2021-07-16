ZTE Blade V30 series launches with 64MP cameras and 5,000 mAh batteries – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The latest devices in ZTE’s portfolio are two affordable 4G midrangers dubbed Blade V30 and Blade V30 Vita. They launched in Mexico and bring large IPS LCDs, 48MP/64MP primary cameras and 5,000 mAh batteries.

The Blade V30 packs a 6.67-inch FHD+ panel with a Bioreports News-hole cutout for the 16MP selfie cam while the Vita goes up to 6.8-inches but brings down the resolution to 720 x 1640-pixels. There is a solid chin on the Vita as well as a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie cam.

Going around the back we find a 64MP primary shooter on the Blade V30 accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide snapper, 5MP macro cam and a 2MP depth helper. The Vita opts for a 48MP primary shooter and retains the 5MP macro and 2MP depth cams. Blade V30 brings an octa-core Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable via microSD. Blade V30 Vita spots an unnamed octa-core chipset clocked at 1.6GHz.







ZTE Blade V30 Vita

The batteries on both phones come out to 5,000 mAh though the regular V30 also sports 18W charging. Both phones boot Android 11 with ZTE’s MiFavor UI on top.

ZTE Blade V30 comes in black and gradient colors costs MXN 5,099 ($256). Pricing for the V30 Vita was not mentioned. Global availability for both handsets is yet to be detailed.