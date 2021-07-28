ZTE Axon 30 5G With Under-Display Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications – Gadgets 360

ZTE Axon 30 5G has been launched in China and it comes with what the company claims to be a “next-generation under-display camera.” The smartphone is said to offer a truly fullscreen experience thanks to this new technology and will be made available in the country with multiple RAM and storage configurations. Customers in China will have a choice of two colour options. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Additionally, the Chinese technology giant has announced that the smartphone will make its global debut soon.

ZTE Axon 30 5G price, availability

ZTE Axon 30 5G will be available in China via ZTE Mall in Black and Green colour options. The base 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 25,000), the 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,498 (roughly Rs. 28,500), the 8GB + 256GB storage variant can be purchased at CNY 2,798 (roughly Rs. 32,000), and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage configuration is priced at CNY 3,098 (roughly Rs. 35,400). However, the top-trim ZTE Axon 30 5G model will be available at a discounted price of CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 34,300).

ZTE Axon 30 5G specifications

The new ZTE Axon 30 5G runs MyOS 11, based on Android 11. It features a 6.92-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20.5:9 cinema-grade aspect ratio. The display has 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. As per the information provided by the company, the smartphone is equipped with an independent screen display chip for accuracy by intelligent pixel enhancement and intelligent display optimisation. It comes with seven layers of “highly transparent” materials and three special processing technologies. ZTE says the screen has also got three eye-protection certifications.

Under the hood, ZTE Axon 30 5G comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. Additionally, the smartphone gets an indigenously developed memory fusion technology that uses free storage space to expand the RAM by up to 5GB.

In the optics department, ZTE Axon 30 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The rear camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 120-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. As per ZTE, the camera supports dual-way video stabilisation from the main camera and wide-angle camera to minimise shake while shooting a video. At the front is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The front snapper incorporates pixel-binning technology.

ZTE Axon 30 5G packs a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging. There is a “triple ice cooling system” that consists of a large VC liquid cooling plate, high power thermal gel, and graphene copper-based composite material. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port and Bluetooth v5.1. The phone measures 170.2×77.8×7.8 mm and weighs 189g.

As mentioned, ZTE has also announced that it will launch the smartphone globally soon. The company made the announcement via Twitter, and also posted the information on its official website. It, however, hasn’t revealed the date of the global launch. Reports suggest that the phone may debut globally in September.