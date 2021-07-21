Zoom will now let you add third-party apps to your calls – The Verge

Zoom is furthering its ambitions to be your go-to app for virtual meetings and events by making Zoom Apps and Zoom Events widely available starting Wednesday.

Zoom Apps are third-party integrations that will show up right in your Zoom call. There will be more than 50 apps available, including apps like Asana, the Pexels backgrounds app, or even games like Heads Up. If you’re on the latest version of the Zoom client, you’ll be able to install apps from a new Apps tab you’ll see on the toolbar during Zoom calls (though your company administrator may need to enable them).

Zoom’s events platform, Zoom Events, offers features to help you host robust virtual events. For example, you can make a hub that provides details about the event and set up a chat in the hub. You’ll also be able to sell tickets through Zoom Events, and the company won’t take a cut of those sales. Zoom will still offer OnZoom, its events platform designed for small businesses that acts more like a marketplace for virtual events, though it will remain “in beta,” the company said.

Zoom first announced OnZoom and integrated third-party apps in October. The Zoom Events platform was first revealed in May.