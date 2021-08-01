Zoo Melaka Receives Donation of Medical Supplies From Fusionex – Business Wire

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zoo Melaka received a much-needed donation when data technology leader Fusionex donated medical supplies worth RM10,000.

The tightened SOPs imposed by MCO 3.0, which comprise movement restrictions and mandated closure of most businesses, saw the zoo being placed in a difficult financial spot as it relies on ticket sales, membership packages and in-zoo purchases as a major source of funds. Currently, Zoo Melaka remains closed to ensure the safety of its staff, volunteers, guests and animal residents.

“We would like to thank Fusionex for their donation as it will go towards helping Zoo Melaka weather these uncertain times. We would also like to convey our deepest appreciation to all donors for their outpouring of support in aiding our conservation efforts. Your contribution is vital to ensuring the wellbeing of our animal friends,” said a Zoo Melaka representative.

Previously, Zoo Melaka made an appeal for contributions to sustain its monthly upkeep costs, which includes operational expenses, medical costs, and the dietary needs of the 600 animals living in the zoo.

This donation is part of Fusionex’s ongoing CSR program, which is a continuous initiative to support various charitable organizations and vulnerable communities.

“We are deeply moved by Zoo Melaka’s relentless dedication in creating natural habitats and looking after the welfare of its animals. Their conservation efforts in preventing the extinction of many vulnerable and threatened species, which is never an easy task, deserve our utmost respect and recognition. It was indeed our honor to offer a helping hand, albeit a small one, to Zoo Melaka as there is great need for such support and positivity, especially during these challenging times. We hope that more people will be inspired to find it in their hearts to donate what they can to help keep the zoo afloat,” said Fusionex Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh.

Built in 1963, Zoo Melaka is Malaysia’s second-largest zoo and houses 150 species of animals from across the world. It also serves as a center for conservation, research and education.

To find out how you can contribute, visit Zoo Melaka’s website at www.zoomelaka.gov.my. For inquiries, you may reach them at +606-2323900 or email zoomelakasales@gmail.com.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award-winning data technology leader specializing in Analytics, Big Data Management, IR 4.0, Internet of Things, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Its state-of-the-art offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data.

Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison, and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative, and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates, as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises [SMEs]) that spans across the United States, Europe, as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also a MDEC Global Acceleration and Innovation Network (GAIN) company as well as an MSC R&D MGS award recipient.

Gartner’s report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com.