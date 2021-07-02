zoo-animals-are-getting-experimental-coronavirus-vaccines

The Oakland Zoo in California started this week with bears, mountain lions, tigers and ferrets, the first of about 100 animals that are set to receive an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus over the summer.

Zoetis, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, is donating 11,000 doses of the vaccine to about 70 zoos as well as sanctuaries, universities and other animal conservation sites in 27 U.S. states, and the Oakland Zoo is one of the first to benefit. The vaccine is solely for animals, goes through a different approval process than for people, and cannot be used to protect humans.

“It means a lot more safety for our beautiful animals,” Dr. Alex Herman, said vice president of veterinary services at the Oakland Zoo. “Our very first animals to get vaccinated at the zoo were two of our beautiful and elderly tigers.”

The Oakland Zoo has not had any cases of animals infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid in humans. But the zoo has taken extraordinary precautions, Dr. Herman said, by requiring that keepers maintain a safe distance from the animals and wear protective equipment.