Zomato shares soar in red-hot start for first Indian unicorn to go public – CNN

New Delhi (CNN Business) India’s first billion-dollar tech startup to go public got off to a flying start on Friday.

Shares in Zomato gained about 80% on their first day of trading on Mumbai’s stock exchange, giving the food delivery company a market value of about $13 billion. The listing comes a little over a week after the company launched its IPO to raise $1.3 billion.

“India is a tough market to operate in, but if you are building to succeed in India, you are already exceptional,” Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal wrote in a blog post Friday. “We are going to relentlessly focus on 10 years out and beyond, and are not going to alter our course for short term profits at the cost of long term success of the company.”

While Indian stock markets have been trading near all-time highs, Zomato’s listing was a big test of investor appetite for loss-making tech startups. Zomato reported revenue of 19.93 billion rupees ($266 million) for the year to March 31, 2021, and a loss of 8.16 billion rupees ($109 million).

The country has a ton of so-called unicorns — tech startups valued at more than $1 billion — but none of them had ever gone public in India or overseas before. Analysts had previously expressed concern that the startups — many of which have raised hundreds of millions of dollars from private investors at extremely high valuations — needed to start showing consistent profits.