‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Releases Cast Amid Efforts To Continue The Story – Deadline

The options on the cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, headlined by Jane Levy, expired earlier this week, and they have not been extended, I have learned.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist lead studio Lionsgate Television has been looking to find a new home for the show since NBC canceled the series three weeks ago after two seasons and a potential move to NBCUniversal streamer Peacock did not materialize. (As Zoey’s streaming home, Peacock had been considered the most realistic alternative.)

I hear conversations are still ongoing, with various options to continue the story of Zoey Clarke explored — series, miniseries or a movie. While none is believed to be close to reality, if any progresses, Lionsgate would need to make new deals with some or all of the Season 2 regular cast, which included Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar and Mary Steenburgen.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was canceled by NBC three and a half weeks after it aired its Season 2 finale. The musical dramedy, a middling linear ratings performer in Live+Same Day with a huge digital footprint and passionate fan following, topped USA Today‘s annual Save Our Shows poll for two consecutive years.

Created and executive produced by Austin Winsberg, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist follows Levy’s Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs.

In Season 2, following a tragedy, Zoey and the Clarke family begin to recalibrate and navigate their new normal. As she finds herself in a new dynamic at work and in her love life, Zoey’s musical powers continue to both awkwardly complicate and inform her worldview as she attempts to rediscover joy and connect with those around her.

Winsberg writes and executive produces. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also serve as executive producers. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre, Emily Fox and Robert Sudduth serve as co-executive producers with Michele Greco and Mandy Moore serving as producers. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment, Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.

