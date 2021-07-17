ziyech-scores-hat-trick-as-chelsea-thrash-peterborough-6-1

Chelsea star, Hakim Ziyech, on Saturday, scored a hat-trick in his side’s pre-season friendly 6-1 win against Peterborough.

Chelsea thrashed Peterborough at the club’s training base in Cobham despite missing a number of their star players.

Ross Barkley was among those who made a surprise appearance for Chelsea against Peterborough, having spent last season on loan at Aston Villa.

Danny Drinkwater was another player who was given a chance to impress Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, after returning from a loan spell in Turkey with Kasimpasa.

The midfielder started in Tuchel’s 3-4-3 formation against Peterborough despite his last competitive game for the Blues being 1,077 days ago.

Drinkwater was also joined in the squad that includes the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Jake Clarke-Salter and Malang Sarr and Wayne Cumming.

Cumming provided a solid performance in the goal post for Chelsea but was later replaced by Lucas Bergstrom.

Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta also featured for the Champions League winners against Peterborough.

Chelsea will now tackle Bournemouth, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in their next pre-season campaign before rounding things up against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup.