zinnbauer-responds-to-orlando-pirates’-need-for-a-‘top-striker’

The 50-year-old is hoping that Mabasa makes his return from injury soon, with Bucs set to face Swallows FC in the MTN8 clash on August 14

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer is desperate to find a solution to their crisis in the striking department.

The German tactician watched as his team created goalscoring opportunities which they failed to convert in their defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Black Label Cup on Sunday.

With strikers Tshegofatso Mabasa and Zakhele Lepasa nursing long-term injuries, Frank Mhango remains Pirates’ only fit first-team centre-forward.

Zinnbauer refused to discuss the club’s transfer plans, but he did indicate there is a need for new strikers at the Houghton-based giants.

“It’s a discussion we don’t speak about here. We cannot speak about a transfer here,” Zinnbauer told iDiski Times .

“I can say, a coach always wants strikers. We saw what happened last season, we play with a false nine for a long time and the second striker was then Hotto, who is normally not a striker.

“So now we have to pray we get Mabasa quick back, Lepasa quick back and one of the young strikers in the squad. We have Gabba now, so we have to focus on getting him to perform.”

The mentor is hoping that Mabasa, who impressively netted five goals in two PSL starts last season, makes his return from injury soon.

“I hope over the next few days Mabasa comes back, but we cannot say that he’ll be ready for a game as he was out for a long time,” he continued.

“It was not the first injury what he had, last season he was a long time out, now he was also a long time out. He needs [a bit more] time for a comeback.

“Yes, every coach wants a striker, a top striker. If you have a top striker, you can score.”

Zinnbauer introduced last season’s DStv Diski Challenge Golden Boot winner, Boitumelo Radiopane in the second-half against Chiefs and he forced goalkeeper Brandon Petersen into a smart save.

“But it’s always a small line. Raidiopane comes in and makes it not so bad as an 18-year-old player,” he added.

“It’s the sort of focus that we have. We have young players behind the big squad, [behind the] experienced players.

“But we have to wait now in the next week or the next 10 days what happens in terms of Mabasa.”