Zetly’s ‘Sport Metaverse’ gives fans an all-in-one bonding experience with their favorite teams

Blockchain sports fandom firm Zetly is piloting a project called “Sport Metaverse.” It harnesses the power of VR/AR and tokenized assets on the BSV blockchain to create a richer connection between fans and their favorite teams.

Sport Metaverse sees Zetly partnering with BSV blockchain VR/AR specialists Transmira, as well as gaming projects PowChess and Haste Arcade. It will initially focus on football clubs in Zetly’s home country, Poland.

The plan is to develop a full Metaverse environment for fans to interact with objects in the physical world. Buying merchandise such as shirts, scarves, or other memorabilia will also give fans an NFT, which can then be used to scan a playing arena, access other limited-edition NFT collections, and enjoy play-to-earn games.

There will be full 3D “digital twins” of existing playing arenas and their surrounds. These virtual stadiums allow fans to attend and cheer for their team from anywhere in the world and interact with fellow fans. Club partners and sponsors will also be able to use the virtual space for their own merchandising, giving clubs a new way to earn revenue. Clubs themselves will also be able to issue their own tokens, hold crowdfunding campaigns, and create virtual team currencies and other digital collections.

Physical locations can also be connected to additional information about places, clubs, and their history. Fans can visit the locations in the real world and learn more about their favorite teams, as well as the places in which their team is playing.

“The Sport Metaverse is an opportunity for development and a tool to engage fans, which is an ideal investment for those who put a close relationship with their fans first. We propose a solution that will be a revolution in the world of sport. In this project, we want to use the experience gained during the 3D scanning of buildings in Los Angeles. We are convinced that our Omniscape™ platform is the perfect partner for Zetly in the sports program,” Transmira CEO Robert Rice said.

Transmira’s Omniscape is a growing platform that takes real-world locations and creates an interactive digital layer for companies wishing to interact with consumers. Using the BSV blockchain’s massive capacity for data processing and tokenization features, it enables new and unique customer experiences, and lets companies be creative with novel marketing opportunities. Rich virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) technology interacts with NFTs for special offers, events, tickets, and other experiences.

In the Sport Metaverse, these other experiences include mini-games and “other engagement tools” developed by PowChess and Haste Arcade, who have been using the BSV blockchain to build entertaining casual games where players can win real money. Haste Arcade’s “Instant Leaderboard Payouts” system gives players fast gratification with their winnings, paying them out with micropayments in real-time.

Zetly CEO Michael Glijer said that following the limited pilot program, his company aims to expand Sports Metaverse to other teams and sports.

“This programme is unique because it contains almost everything that will be needed for a sports club on the Web3 ecosystem and the fun thing is that it costs nothing,” he said.

“We aim to create a kind of snowball effect from these sports brands, together with our partners, and with the BSV Blockchain support. This is a win-win for us,” he added.

Zetly is creating what it calls an “All in One Sport Platform” with a basis on the emotional bonds fans form with their favorite teams. Interacting with the VR/AR features and tokenized digital environment will give them an extra sense of belonging and influence beyond just buying tickets and cheering from the stands.

