Zepp Z premium smartwatch with Alexa voice assistant announced in India for ₹25999(~$350) – gizmochina

Amazfit completed three years in the Indian market and to celebrate the success, Zepp, a Huami subsidiary that owns Amazfit, announced its first Zepp branded smartwatch dubbed the Zepp Z in the Indian market. The new Zepp Z is a premium smartwatch that comes with over 50 watch faces and Alexa voice assistant support.

The Zepp Z watch is priced at ₹25,999, which converts to roughly around $350 and will go on sale starting July 20 in India. This is cheaper than the Chinese pricing of CNY 2,699 (~$417). But do note that the Chinese edition features ECG support, which the Indian edition lacks.

Zepp Z smartwatch Specifications

The Zepp Z smartwatch features a circular dial with a 1.39-inch color display and a resolution of 454×454 pixels. It is a touchscreen AMOLED panel with 500 nits of peak brightness and 326 pixels per inch. The screen has a protection of 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3.

The smartwatch comes with over 50 watch faces and has three buttons on the right. It comes with multiple sensors like a heart monitoring sensor, an oxygen level monitoring sensor, and also features a stress and sleep monitor.

It has 90 sports modes and supports GPS. Its major highlight is the Alexa voice assistant support that also works offline. The Alexa assistant comes with support for 58 voice commands for a hands-free experience.

Lastly, the smartwatch has a 340mAh battery that is said to last for up to 15 days. It can be fully charged with the magnetic wireless charger in 2.5 hours.

