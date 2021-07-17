Zepp OS: Facts about Huami’s new ultralightweight smartwatch OS – gizmochina

Earlier this week, Huami (now Zepp Health) announced a new operating system for its smartwatch called Zepp OS. This operating system will replace Amazfit OS on Amazfit and Zepp-branded watches from the manufacturer.

We have put together this article to tell you all you need to know about Zepp OS, and it contains details from the launch as well as exclusive information provided to us by Zepp Health.

What led to the decision to create Zepp OS?

Zepp Health revealed to us that their plan was to build an OS that has thousands of developers with tens of thousands of mini smartwatch apps that form a fitness ecosystem that helps users better manage their health.

As of the end of 2020, Zepp Health had 40 million users and also had the technology to enable its version. Thus it created Zepp OS to replace the previous OS, Amazfit OS.

What are the top features of Zepp OS?

Zepp OS is one of the lightest smartwatch operating systems. Based on the FreeRTOS microkernel open source code, Zepp OS is only 55MB in size, which is 1/10 the size of Amazfit OS and 1/28 the size of Apple’s WatchOS 8.

The operating system is compatible with both low-power and high-performance chips as well as devices with just a few KB of RAM to those with dozens of MB of RAM.

The OS also has better power consumption. According to Zepp Health, its power consumption is 65% lower than that of the Amazfit OS and results in a 190% increase in battery life.

Zepp OS has an improved interface compared to its predecessor. The animations are smoother and the UI runs at more than 60FPS. It also features 150 dials, of which 15 are dynamic dials.

Zepp OS also supports 4G/5G modules, Wi-Fi, and integrated TCP/IP network protocol.

Does Zepp OS support apps?

You won’t be able to install apps from the Play Store like on the WearOS but “Zepp OS supports internet cloud service applications for music, voice commands, and fitness such as NetEase Music, Spotify, Alexa, Joyrun or Strava.”

Internet cloud service applications are practically web apps, so watches will have to support connection to the internet on their own like in the case of the Amazfit GTR 2 eSIM, or via a tethered phone.

What are the plans to get developers to create more cloud service apps for Zepp OS?

Zepp Health says it has 40 million active users which is a sizeable share of the smartwatch market and should be enticing to developers of cloud service apps from various countries.

The manufacturer revealed to us that it will open its Zeus Mini Program framework for developers to create new cloud service apps that leverage the high-quality data and intelligence from its proprietary biosensor array and AI chip. There is also a graphical development environment that allows developers to create custom dials.

Will more features be added to Zepp OS via updates?

Yes, Zepp OS will be regularly optimized to improve the user experience. These updates will include refinements that improve communications, processing for apps, enhanced security, etc.

When will the first Zepp OS watch arrive?

Huami says Zepp OS will be released in the fourth quarter of this year. The company also revealed to us that the first Zepp OS watch will launch in the fourth quarter of the year.

Will older Amazfit and Zepp smartwatches get updated to Zepp OS?

Zepp Health hasn’t revealed if this will happen but informed us that we should stay tuned on this. Notwithstanding, we want to believe that we should see some older watches get the new OS.

An official press statement revealed that Zepp OS was tested on one of its current smartwatches. The testing was for power efficiency and the result showed an increase of 190% in battery life compared to the Amazfit OS. This is proof that the OS is compatible with at least one model in its current lineup.

What does seem plausible is that only select models will be upgraded if Huami does plan on updating its current smartwatches to the new OS.

Will Zepp Health launch a Wear OS-powered watch in the future?

No, this won’t be happening. In the company’s own words “If we have invented a better and more efficient smartwatch OS, why would we put someone else’s on our devices?”

Conclusion

Zepp OS does sound really promising especially with its top features one of which is improved battery life. This is an important factor for buyers picking up a watch. The manufacturer already boasts smartwatches that can go up to 3 weeks on a single charge and an increase of 190% in battery life will translate to up to 9 weeks on a single charge!

One of the complaints users had about Amazfit OS is the lack of app support but that changes with Zepp OS. It already showed us cloud apps from Spotify and Strava, and we can expect more popular apps will be available for the platform.

With the new operating system, we can only expect Zepp Health to grow its share of the market and see it become one of the top three wearable companies in the world.

