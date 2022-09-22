sponsored

Crypto winter pulled the rug out of crypto investments in 2022. Zephyr is a game changer offering users to profit up to x24 on any market with 30% fewer risks! Ready?

Explore Zephyr – The Next-Gen Crypto Prediction Market Platform

Zephyr is a Tier-src gamified guess space that emerged on the crypto prediction scene in 2022. The platform revolutionised trading and governance approaches within the Futarchy paradigm, where prediction markets test crypto price beliefs to gauge the likely success or failure.

The project enables users to convert their beliefs into profit without buying shady or skittish coins while getting a break to earn up to x24 daily in a compelling gaming manner: achievements ladder, and monthly leaderboards, amongst other things. With Zephyr, everyone is free to convert beliefs into profit while witnessing equitable trading standards and gamified concepts.

Curious how it works and why the platform is becoming increasingly popular? Let’s explore it step-by-step!

Crypto Market Predictions with Up to x24 Daily Profit

For those who don’t know, Zephyr is a new stack for a radically profitable crypto prediction market with 30% more success odds to win in a manipulation-resistant environment. Unfortunately, trading on classic exchanges with profit remains a “mission impossible” for 99% of traders, no matter their skill level.

Hardly can someone disagree that current classic trading is dull, boring, has a tough trading glossary, and looks like rich soil for whales, early token holders, and other evil creatures.

Zephyr advocates for a sharp intake of breath for crypto adopters trying to get net positive. Here’s what that means for a user: the project fetches down trading risks, allowing 60% of users to remain in the black. Zephyr aims to target 400+ million crypto enthusiasts on a short-term horizon and welcomes every new adopter with a $src0 welcome gift.

Zephyr is designed so that crypto-curious netizens who wish to create profit on crypto can do it with 60% risks! So start small or go all in – a hassle-free crypto price prediction flow, versatile market sentiment analytics, and one-of-a-kind copy guessing – are perfect for speculators incentivising to step in crypto and earn with cryptocurrencies’ price prediction.

Here’s a good use-case for creating profit on Zephyr – even a beginner can handle it:

“An average Zephyr adopter creates up to 5 forecasts with $5 Bids. The average “X” gain is about xsrc.6, enabling a user to make a profit of up to $40 daily – 30% higher than classic crypto trading platforms can offer.”

Check it to see!

Feel free to get into the crypto scene with a next-gen prediction space, or check out the Zephyr Wiki for the full details and no-brainer crypto predictions flow.

How Zephyr Differs

Zephyr re-imagined long-established patterns of decentralised prediction markets (DPMs) and developed novel and gamified options for turning endeavours into profit to provide users with the above-mentioned profit opportunities.

Zephyr espouses “predicting as a gaming” doctrine, rewarding the pains of crypto enthusiasts with gamified achievement perks and enabling them to run the following novel functionalities:

Guessing Space. One no longer needs to risk buying coins or paying gas fees. With Zephyr, users have 30% more chances to profit on crypto market forecasts than in classic trading. Also, a user can make up to x24 profit daily.

Versatile Market Sentiment Analytics. The platform gathers inclusive trading metrics and offers users unbiased market data following the “Wisdom of the Crowd” principle. This way, Zephyr people enable users to operate accurate market analytics to shore up their scoring before making any trading move. In contrast, crypto exchanges are also armed with such data but never share it with a primary user.

Copy Guessing/Trading: Making the first steps in raising money on crypto may seem challenging, especially for people new to creating forecasts or synthetic trading. Now, a user is free to replicate Zephyr’s top traders in real-time, enhancing trading performance daily. Additionally, MVPs will bolster their profit margins by generating additional commission income from each deal.

Zephyr Earn: DeFi-related staking and liquidity providing programs. Stake ZEPH utility tokens to participate in the platform’s governance, provide liquidity, and earn the highest yield.

Join Today and Gain a $src0 Welcome Gift!

Zephyr has created a fantastic welcome bonus to sweeten the pill and help users enjoy the platform’s benefits. Zephyr won’t play hanky-panky with users. The deal is limited in terms of the number of bonuses. Therefore, first come, first served! The good news is that getting a $src0 welcome bonus is the child’s play with a couple of simple steps to complete:

Sign-up for Zephyr

Register in Gleam (Zephyr and Gleam sign-up emails should match)

Complete a few simple social tasks (login to a social media account if necessary)

Grab a $src0 gift and run the first forecast!

Finally, give due weight to users’ knowledge, utilise crypto signals, AI price predictions, or KOLs opinions and bet on price futures with Zephyr. Ready to give it a try?

This is a sponsored post. Learn how to reach our audience here. Read disclaimer below.

Media

- is the premier source for everything crypto-related.

Contact the Media team on ads@- to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. - does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.