Zenith Bank Plc has been ranked as the ‘Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital’ in the 2021 Top 1,000 World Banks Ranking published by The Banker Magazine.

The bank disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement titled ‘Zenith Bank Retains position as Nigeria’s Number One Tier-1 Bank’.

The statement said for the third consecutive year, the bank retained its position as the number-one Tier-1 bank in Nigeria with a Tier-1 capital of $2.64bn, emerging as the 454th bank globally and the only Nigerian bank in the top 500.

It said, “The ranking, which was published in the July 2021 edition of The Banker Magazine of the Financial Times Group, United Kingdom, was based on the 2020 year-end Tier-1 capital of banks globally.

“Zenith Bank’s financial performance for the year was underpinned by an eight per cent growth in non-interest income, with an improved market share in both retail and corporate sectors despite a very challenging macroeconomic environment exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Speaking on the ranking, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said, “This ranking is a demonstration of our resilience and doggedness as an institution given the very challenging macroeconomic environment brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a significant deleterious impact on businesses globally.

“It is also an affirmation of our commitment to delighting and creating value for our customers through a broad range of superior product offerings, best-in-class service and top-of-the-range technology.”

He also expressed thanks to the bank’s numerous customers for making Zenith their bank of choice.

Tier 1 capital describes capital adequacy, and it is the core measure of a bank’s financial strength from a regulator’s point of view, the statement said.

According to the ranking, Tier 1 Capital, as deﬁned by the latest Bank for International Settlements guidelines, includes loss-absorbing capital, such as common stock, disclosed reserves, retained earnings and minority interests in the equity of subsidiaries that are less than wholly owned.

