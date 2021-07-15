Zenith Bank Plc has been named the ‘Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria’ in the World Finance Banking Awards 2021.

The bank disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement titled ‘Zenith Bank maintains dominance, emerges best commercial bank in Nigeria’.

It said the award, which was announced in the July 2021 edition of the World Finance Magazine, was based on individual banks’ ability to adapt to a continually evolving technological environment, while maintaining top-class customer relations and bolstering their financial footing amidst the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the award, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Zenith Bank, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said, “This recognition reflects our resilience and ability to adapt to a very challenging macroeconomic environment exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as our commitment to creating value for our teeming customers through our best-in-class service and innovative products and solutions.”

He expressed his gratitude to the bank’s customers for making Zenith Bank their preferred financial institution, saying this culminated in the award.

The statement said, “World Finance is a leading international magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and the global economy.

“The editorial combines award-winning reportage, covering a broad range of topics from banking and insurance to wealth management and infrastructure investment, with contributions from some of the world’s most well-respected economists and theorists as well as consultants in government think tanks and the World Economic Forum.”

It added that the award came after several awards and recognitions received by the bank in recent times for its track record of excellent performance and commitment to global best practices.

