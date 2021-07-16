Zendaya On Bond With Spider-Man Co-Stars Amid Tom Holland Dating Rumor – GameRant

Zendaya says that she is very close to her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars, but where does she stand with lead actor Tom Holland?

Zendaya’s got a lot of explaining to do. The Spider-Man actress recently became a trending topic on social media after she was photographed by paparazzi sharing a kiss with her co-star Tom Holland in his car. For years, the two have been subject to an endless onslaught of dating rumors, with fans constantly shipping them as Hollywood’s next potential power couple. It seemed like a long shot, but after their photo was leaked, it looks like the fans were onto something after all.

Zendaya has not commented directly about her alleged romance with Holland, but while promoting Space Jam: A New Legacy, she did make some comments about her Spider-Man co-stars that could have some loose connection to the dating rumors. In a recent interview with ET Online, she mentioned that she formed a very close bond with her castmates throughout the entire Spider-Man franchise, saying that they all “work so hard” and that they’re “all so close from that.” While she did not give any mention of Holland in her response, many fans can’t help but swoon over the thought of the two falling in love with each other behind the scenes.

Zendaya and Tom Holland first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, where they portrayed MJ and Peter Parker respectively. Even though they were just friends at the time, their on-screen chemistry was undeniable, and it was only a matter of time before they became the subject of dating rumors. When their characters’ on-screen romance reached new levels in Spider-Man: Far From Home, such rumors became even more rampant, with fans speculating that there may be real sparks flying between the two. As it turns out, they might be right, and while Zendaya and Holland remain hush about the whole situation, the evidence (which comes in the form of a kiss) is as clear as day.

This isn’t the first time that Spider-Man leads ended up becoming romantically linked. When Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst filmed the first Spider-Man trilogy for Sony, the two dated for a while and were often spotted getting cozy with one another at restaurants and other venues. Similarly, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, the stars of The Amazing Spider-Man series, publicly dated after filming the movies together (though they eventually called it quits in 2015 due to their busy schedules).

Maybe there’s something in the air on the Spider-Man sets, or maybe it’s all just coincidence. Whatever it is, these on-screen to off-screen romances surely have our Spidey senses tingling.

Real romance or not, Zendaya and Holland will reprise their respective roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home, though they will likely have little time to themselves. The film is believed to feature an ensemble cast of past and present Spider-Man stars, from Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock to possibly even Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theatres on December 17, 2021.

