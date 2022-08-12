zelensky-warns-of-nuclear-disaster-in-russia-ukraine-war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of another nuclear disaster similar to that of Chernobyl in 1986.

On Thursday, Zelensky called Russia a “terrorist state” that is holding the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant hostage.

At Ukraine donor conference in Copenhagen, the leader said Russia is more dangerous than the Soviet Union which tried to hide the Chernobyl tragedy.

“No one needs new disasters. We must protect Europe from this threat”, Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian head reminded the world that Zaporizhzhya is not only the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, but also the third largest on earth.

Zelensdly said the response to Russia must be comprehensive, adding that his country needs the maximum amount of weapons and ammunition.

The conference was organized to deliberate on long-term support for military hardware and mine clearing.

A number of representatives from more than 20 countries, including several defence ministers, attended.

Denmark promised it would support Ukraine with a further €110 million for weapons, equipment and training.