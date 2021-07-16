Home Technology Zelda & Loftwing amiibo Impacted By “Unforeseen Shipping Delays” In The US – Nintendo Life
Additional shipments will arrive next month

Today marks the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on the Nintendo Switch. Alongside it, Nintendo has released a special Zelda & Loftwing amiibo, which allows you to fast travel between land and sky.

If you haven’t already got hold of this amiibo, and happen to be located in the US, you may have some trouble acquiring it. Nintendo of America has provided a statement to IGN explaining how the Zelda & Lotfwing amiibo has been impacted by “unforeseen” shipping delays. This means there’ll only be a “handful” of the amiibo orders available on release and the additional shipments won’t show up until next month.

“The Zelda & Loftwing amiibo figure is currently impacted by unforeseen shipping delays. As a result, only a small portion of the Zelda & Loftwing will be available on its scheduled July 16 launch date. Additional shipments are delayed until August. We will ship additional amiibo to retailers as soon as they arrive.”

Nintendo does not expect this delay to impact other amiibo figures. You can see what this amiibo does in our previous post.

