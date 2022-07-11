Zazu! – Portable buys luxurious bungalow in Ogun (Photos)

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable is now official a Landlord as he acquired a Bungalow in Ogun State.

The ‘Zazoo crooner’ took to his social media page to announce the acquisition of his new property in his hometown and he appreciated God for his blessings on his life.

Sharing photos of the property, the singer boasted that in the future, he can decide to buy the house of those who built theirs before him.

In his words;

“Make una help me thank god ( opeyemi ) zazuu villa house warning loading, oriloyomi otaobayomi akoi grace zeh nation hottie hottie kinimah dõn buy house.



Oluwa thank god I’m grateful, you fit build house make I later buy am na god dey run am no be man,”

In related news, allegedly got into a fight during a recent performance in Ogun State.

According to a viral report, the singer performed at an event that reportedly ended in pandemonium that the Zazu Zeh star allegedly provoked.