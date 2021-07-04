Zayed Khan’s body transformation wows fans, Hrithik Roshan gets a shout-out. Sussanne Khan says ‘looking faaab’ – Hindustan Times

Actor Zayed Khan, on the eve of his 41st birthday, gave fans a glimpse of his physical transformation. He shared a picture of himself from the gym, after a workout session, and looked noticeably more bulked up. He gave a ‘big shout-out’ to his ex-brother-in-law, actor Hrithik Roshan.

Sharing the photo of himself on Instagram, Zayed Khan talked about enduring pain and emerging victorious from it. “Good morning People. The Sun will shine again. So don’t give in, don’t sell out, perceiver. For Pain will only cleanse. Sometimes it’s unbearable I know, I feel that too. And sometimes it’s just not worth going through. But remember god tests those more, who can handle Pain, and come out on the other side Stronger, Braver more resilient,” he wrote.

“Truth is that we will never have all the answers and the irony is we never really had to. It’s time we forgive each other and ourselves. It’s time we become Warriors not Parasites!!! I know this couple of years has been tough on all of us but our country needs us more then ever. We must pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and move forward together. Hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder and believe that GOOD EXISTS! Trust me my friends it does we just have to give it and honest chance, and I’m sure we will, you will, and everyone will,” he added.

Zayed, the brother of interior designer Sussanne Khan, gave a shout-out to her ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan. “Big shout out to brother I take great pride in saying is my mentor @hrithikroshan thank you !!JUST KEEP MOVING FORWARD! #india #healthiswealth #warriors #hope #love,” he wrote.

Sussanne showered Zayed with love. “Looking faaab on ur birthday eve my darling Zai,” she commented on his post. Meanwhile, fans wished for his return to films. “PLZ Comeback Handsome,” one wrote. “Big fan since childhood.. come back please,” another wrote. “Turn a setback into a comeback,” a third wrote.