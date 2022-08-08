zamfara-state-pensioners-lament-n2,500-pension,-payment-delay

Pensioners in Zamfara State have raised the alarm over the delay of their pensions on a monthly basis by the State government.

Speaking with bioreports in Gusau, the State capital, a pensioner, Alhaji Umar Abubakar lamented that their July pension has not been paid by the State government.

“I retired after 35 years in the State’s civil service but nothing to show for it.

“As I am talking to you, my gratuity due to me has not been paid since 2017 when I retired frоm active service,” he lamented.

Another pensioner, Mallam Usman Ibrahim wondered why the State government would continue to punish the pensioners even after the Governor had given executive order that the pensioners must be paid before the civil servants every month.

He said, “We are not comfortable with the way the State government is treating pensioners. The State House of Assembly should come to our rescue.

“I am on a pension of N4,200 naira every month and the State government cannot pay such a small amount of money.

“The government continues to lament over the high rate of crime in the State while the main problem is from the government”

However, investigation carried out by bioreports revealed that since October 1996 when Zamfara became a State, the pension structures have not been reviewed.

Some civil servants, especially in the State’s Universal Basic Education Board (ZSUBEB) are still on pensions of N2,500 monthly.

All efforts to get reactions from the State commissioner for finance, Hon. Safiyanu Bashir Yuguda proved abortive as he did not pick his phone calls.