30 June 2021

Wetin we call dis foto, Govnor Bello Matawalle recieve APC flag

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle na di latest opposition leader to join Nigeria ruling APC.

In less dan two years Nigeria go hold anoda general election for 2023.

Di ruling party for Nigeria di All Progressives Congress [APC] don harvest many prominent opposition politician after di 2019 general elections.

Dis harvest dem dey happen despite threats by di main opposition People Democratic Party [PDP ]to sue some of dia defecting members go court.

Di latest prominent pesin to defect from PDP na Zamfara state govnor Bello Matawalle.

Matawalle defect on Tuesday wit plenty members of PDP wey dey hold political position for Zamfara state, North Western Nigeria.

“From now on, na Governor Matawalle be di leader of our great Party for Zamfara State.”

Mai Mala Buni, di Caretaker Committee Chairman tok for di defection ceremony.

Wetin we call dis foto, Govnors Dave Umahi, Bello Matawalle, Ben Ayade

Prominent PDP members wey don join APC

E no dey clear wetin APC dey take lure PDP members but di opposition party don lose three of dia govnors to APC – tori be say more govnors dey plan to join di ruling party.

Govnor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, Ben Ayade of Cross River and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara na im don join APC.

Oda serious PDP members wey don leave di party na, Gbenga Daniel, Murtala Nyako, Bala Ngilari, Sen. Grace Ben, Sen. Elisha Ishaku Abbo, Sen. Abdulazeez Nyako, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, Barnabas Gemade, Sen. Isa Hamma Misau, Former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, Dimeji Bankole, Azubuike Ihejirika, Ephraim Nwuzi and plenty more.

PDP threaten govnor Matawalle

Wia dis foto come from, PDP/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, PDP Leaders

As di main opposition party PDP for Nigeria get hint say Zamfara state govnor dey defect di party announce di dissolution of the State executive council of di party for di state.

Di party for statement wey Kola Ologbondiyan bring out also caution all PDP National and State Assembly members to reason dia action well before dem defect.

“Di PDPN dey categorically caution Bello Matawalle make im know sey im plan amount to decision to vacate im office sake of say no law allow am to cross over to any oda party wit di Governorship seat wey im win under PDP.

“Di PDP also caution members of di National Assembly as well as members of di Zamfara State House of Assembly, make dem no allow anybody push dem to lose dia seats sake of say di constitution get clear provisions for cross carpeting,” Ologbondiyan tok.