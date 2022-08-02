zamfara:-sharia-court-dissolved-marriage-between-grandfather,-granddaughter

The Higher shari’ah court sitting in Tsafe town, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State has dissolved the marriage involving a grandfather, Musa Tsafe and his granddaughter, Wasila Isah Tsafe.

Passing the judgement, the judge, Bashir Mahe said the court after hearing from both the plaintiffs and defendants, discovered that the marriage between the couples was contrary to the teachings of Islam.

The judge said the couples union was contrary to verse 73 of Suratul Nisa’i, page 79 of Ashalul Madariki, and page s77 of Ihkamil Ihkami.

He explained that the verdict came after the inability of the counsel to convince the court why the marriage would not be dissolved.

Reacting after the ruling, the defence counsel, Ayuba Abdulahi said he was not surprised by the judgment, saying that he had lost confidence in the court.

“Since the beginning of the case, I did not have any confidence in the court considering the way and manner the judge was handling the case” he lamented.

“I have been praying the court to transfer the case to the Upper Shari’a court but the judge refused because he has an interest in the case.

“I am very much sure that my clients would go for appeal at the State Shari’a Court of Appeal”

bioreports gathered that the couple, Alhaji Musa Tsafe, 57 and Hajiya Wasila Isah Tsafe have been married for a number of years and the marriage has produced eight children.

Recall that the pressure to dissolve the marriage started in 2020 by the family of the couple, claiming that the marriage was not according to the provisions of the Islamic teachings but the couples rejected the idea.

The relations of the couples then took the case to the State’s Hisbah Commission in Tsafe town to dissolve the marriage but when the couples insisted that they would not allow their marriage be dissolved, the Hisbah Commission took the case to a Higher Shari’a court.