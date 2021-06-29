Zamfara senator resigns from PDP | The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News — Nigeria – Guardian

Senator Hassan Mohammad Gusau

The Senator representing Zamfara Central, Hassan Mohammad Gusau, has resigned his membership of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

His resignation was conveyed in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate and read during the start of plenary on Tuesday.

Gusau explained in the letter thathis “decision is necessitated due to the collapse of internal democracy and factionalisation of the party from ward levels in Zamfara State.

“Further decisions on political movement and party affiliations will be communicated to this chamber in due course.”

