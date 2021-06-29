Home POLITICS Zamfara Senator, Gusau dumps PDP
POLITICS

Zamfara Senator, Gusau dumps PDP

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
zamfara-senator,-gusau-dumps-pdp

Hassan Mohammed Gusau, the Senator representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Gusau’s letter indicating his exit from the party was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the plenary on Tuesday.

According to him, his decision to dump the party was due to an alleged factionalisation and infighting in the Zamfara State chapter of the PDP.

He, however, failed to make it clear if he will now join the All Progressives Congress or not. He noted that he will make his decision known on the party he hopes to join soon.

Meanwhile, 18 Governors of the All Progressives Congres, APC, will today welcome Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State to the party.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, who confirmed the development said the Progressive governors will be led by the APC Chairman Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe State.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Who the Colorado GOP hopes will carry them...

Samantha Power on Vice President Kamala Harris’ immigration...

House to vote to remove Confederate statues from...

As Infrastructure Deal Gathers Steam, Democratic Cracks Begin...

Anti-apartheid veteran Zuma casts long shadow over South...

Trump contempt for White House Covid taskforce revealed...

Ted Cruz’s ‘Brazen Gaslighting’ Message Backfires Spectacularly On...

House GOP bristles as a Jan. 6 investigation...

Breaking: PDP in trouble as Zamfara senator announces...

BREAKING: Two PDP lawmakers join Ayade in APC

Leave a Reply