zamfara-senator,-gusau-dumps-pdp

Hassan Mohammed Gusau, the Senator representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Gusau’s letter indicating his exit from the party was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the plenary on Tuesday.

According to him, his decision to dump the party was due to an alleged factionalisation and infighting in the Zamfara State chapter of the PDP.

He, however, failed to make it clear if he will now join the All Progressives Congress or not. He noted that he will make his decision known on the party he hopes to join soon.

Meanwhile, 18 Governors of the All Progressives Congres, APC, will today welcome Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State to the party.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, who confirmed the development said the Progressive governors will be led by the APC Chairman Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe State.