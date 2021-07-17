Zamfara: Sen. Yarima has lost relevance – Yari

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has declared that the political battle line has been drawn between him and Senator Ahmed Sani Yarima over who controls the soul of Zamfara politics.

The former governor maintained that Senator Yari has lost his political relevance, stressing that when the senator was the political godfather, nobody dared challenge him as his decision was final and irrevocable.

He disclosed this while addressing his teeming supporters from Zamfara North senatorial zone at his Talata-Mafara residence, saying that senator Ahmed Sani Yarima finished himself politically in the state because of his anti party activities.

PDP vs APC: I hope Gov Bello’s defection’ll benefit us – Yari

Yari explained that when APC was formed, the senator was busy playing a double standard game between APC and PDP aiming at bringing APC to its knees.

“Let me tell you the truth, when the idea of APC was initiated, Senator Yarima was seen as a mole and was not brought into the picture in the movement because of the double standard activities,” ex Gov. Yari lamented.

The former Governor wondered how Senator Yarima delved deeply into APC, a party he never supported.

“I am challenging Senator Yarima to come out and make it publicly by defending himself if he voted for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election. This is a party he claimed he was working for but has never contributed anything to its success.”

Zamfara: You will lose your seat if you leave PDP – Yari warns Gov. Matawalle

“I am telling you now that senator Ahmed Sani Yarima has lost his political relevance in the state. I challenge him to go to the grassroots and see whether he would be accepted now.”