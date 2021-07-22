zamfara-residents-call-for-resignation-of-cp-rabiu-after-killing-of-13-police-officers

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hussaini Rabiu has been asked to resign from his duties by residents following the killing of thirteen operational police officers in the state.

One of the indigenes who spoke with bioreports, Abubakar Usman said the Commissioner has no reason to excuses why serving police officers were killed by the bandits.

Usman said residents were tired of all the killings in Zamfara State.

“He owes Zamfara people an explanation why the police officers were killed. We are also calling for the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed”

“If the bandits are killing us while we have security operatives then what the benefit of having security agencies in the state. So let president Buhari publically declare that there is no security in Zamfara State. he lamented.

” Let me tell you the truth, the bandits have killed over 90% of our people and we believe that the people being killed in the Northeast zone of the country are nothing to be compared with the killings in Zamfara State”

He informed that residents would likely react if the killings continue.

“Because there is no other alternative than to follow the situation with a fire for fire operation if only the government can give us the power to carry our own arms for self-defence”

Reacting to calls for his sack, CP Rabiu maintained that Zamfara State recorded a very peaceful Sallah celebration following the beef-up of security during the celebration.

bioreports reports that many security operatives were seen guiding the Eid- Kabil praying ground in Gusau, the state capital.

“We are prepared to confront, this time they will not go scot-free because we must battle them on fire for fire operation,” one of the security operatives said.

It could be recalled that the state Governor, Bello Mohammad Matawalle expressed dissatisfaction over the killings of thirteen police officers alleged to have engaged armed bandits on fire for fire operation in Bungudi Local Government Area of the state.

However, the Commissioner assured that such an unprepared mistake would never occur in the state as far as he is in charge of the state.

Armed bandits had ambushed the police operatives in Kara Mota ín Bungudu Local Government Area of the state where they killed 13 serving police officers in a gun battle.