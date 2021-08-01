Maiharaji Altine, Gusau Published 1 August 2021

Zamfara State Police Command has rescued two kidnapped students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State.

Briefing newsmen on Sunday, the Zamfara State Police Commissioner, Husaini Rabiu said the two students were rescued in a bush in Babbar Doka Village of Maru Local Government Area of the state.

Rabiu said, “On 31st July 2021, Police Tactical Operatives attached to Operation Restore Peace deployed to Dansadau Area of Maru LGA for Anti-Banditry and Kidnapping Operations rescued one Maryam Abdulkarim, a 15 year old girl from Wushishi LGA of Niger State and Faruk Buhari, a 17-year-old boy from Wara in Kebbi State at a nearby bush in Babbar Doka Village of Dansadau Emirate.

“Investigation revealed that the rescued victims were among the abducted students of Federal Government College Yauri, Kebbi State.”

The Commissioner said the victims were taken to the hospital for medical checks, adding that they have been debriefed at the Police Command Headquarters, Gusau.

He maintained that the students would be handed over to the Kebbi State Government through the Kebbi State Police Command.