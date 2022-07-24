Home NEWS Zamfara police releases Leadership Newspaper reporter amidst tension
The correspondent of Leadership Newspaper in Zamfara State, Comrade Umar Maradun, who was arrested by the police at his Maradun country home, has been released on bail.

bioreports reports that both the leaderships of the Zamfara State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists and the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Union had requested for his bail but the police refused due to reasons best known to them.

Comrade Maradun was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, 23rd July, 2022, at his hometown, Maradun by a team of policemen from the department of Criminal Investigation (CID) before he was brought to the State Police Command in Gusau, the State capital.

This medium reports that the details of his bail condition were still not known to members of the NUJ.

However, bioreports gathered that some prominent officials within the State government circle plotted his arrest based on personal issues.

It was also learnt that the reporter was arrested after a publication of his write-up captioned: “The hurdles before Zamfara APC”.

