zamfara-nuj-loses-member,-matawalle-reacts

The Zamfara State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the early hours of Monday lost one of its oldest members, Comrade Munirat Mohammed Nasir of The Sun newspapers.

According to his wife, there was no sign of sickness before he died at about 4:30 am on Monday after going to bed around 12:35 am.

“He had already packed his luggage to return back to Zamfara State to continue his work on Monday,” she said amid tears.

Munirat Mohammed Nasir, 50, who was based in Kaduna State, posted a story about the police rescue of two Kebbi students in Zamfara State to the NUJ WhatsApp platform at about 12:30am before he went to bed.

He was survived by a wife and many children=.

He worked with the New Nigeria Newspaper until the demise of the paper before he got employment with The Sun Newspapers and was transferred to Zamfara State as its correspondent.

Reacting to the news, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara, condoled with the family of the deceased as well as the state council of the NUJ.

Matawalle said the late journalist had contributed a lot to the development of the state, saying that he would greatly be missed both by the government and his colleagues in the state.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant his soul eternal peace and give the people he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.