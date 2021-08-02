zamfara:-matawalle-swears-in-6-commissioners,-2-perm-secs,-revenue-board-chair

Zamfara State Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has said the recent dissolution of his cabinet was aimed at stocktaking on the individual and collective members his team.

The governor, who stated this, Monday while swearing-in six new commissioners, two permanent secretaries and the chairman of the state’s Board of Internal Revenue Services, also said the objective was part of his administration’s determination to form a formidable team that will work assiduously for the development of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Government House Council Chamber with the oath of office administered by the state chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu.

Governor Matawalle charged the new commissioners to work closely with their permanent secretaries and inject new ways that will further make the state more attractive to investors.

He also implored all the appointees to look into ways of improving the security of the state by working in consonance with each other for the betterment of a new Zamfara State.

While congratulating the new Chairman of the Internal Revenue Services Board, the governor drew his attention to the needs of boosting internal revenue generation for the continued provision and improvement of basic amenities in the state.

His words, “I urged civil servants and citizens in the state to continue to support the government with prayers and credible information in order to sustain safe communities in all parts of the state.

Those sworn-in as Commissioners were: Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, Sufiyanu Bashir Yuguda, Yazeed Shehu Danfulani, Rabiu Garba Gusau, Abubakar S/Pawa Dambo and Barrister Aminu Junaidu Kaura.

The Permanent Secretaries included Kabiru Yusuf Gusau and Lawal Hussein, while Akilu Muhammad Dama was sworn-in as the Chairman, Zamfara State Board of Internal Revenue.

Delivering his vote of thanks on behalf of the appointees, Hon. Sufiyanu Bashir Yuguda, assured the governor of hard work to bring capital development to the state.

Yuguda further stated that the governor’s strives in the provision of solid foundation for the development of the state as being acknowledged all over the country especially by appointing over seventy percent youths in the state.

He promised their total support and cooperation to government policies and programmes especially concerning the security issues facing the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon Nasiru Maazu Magarya, Acting Secretary to the State Government and Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha, Senator Sahabi Ya’u and Honorary advisor to the Governor, Hon. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi

Others included Ambassador Bashir Yuguda Gusau, former Deputy Governors, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad and Hon Muktar Ahmad Anka, Hon Aminu Sanin Jaji, Chief of Staff to the Speaker National Assembly, Hon Sanusi Garba Rikiji, Ambassador Chika Shehu Bunu, Grand Khadi, Dahiru Muhammad, Members of Zamfara State House of Assembly, among others.