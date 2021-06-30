zamfara-lawmaker-killed-after-welcoming-matawalle-to-apc

A file photo of the late lawmaker, Hon. Muhammad Ahmad.

Bandits have killed the member representing Shinkafi constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly Muhammad Ahmad.

Hon. Ahmad was killed on Tuesday night on his way to Kano after attending a rally to welcome Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and members of the State House of Assembly to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Director-General of Media and Publicity in the Zamfara State House of Assembly Mustapha Jafaru confirmed the incident to Channels Television. He noted that the late lawmaker will be buried on Wednesday morning in line with Islamic tradition.

Until his death, Ahmad was the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Budget.