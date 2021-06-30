Home NEWS Zamfara Lawmaker Killed After Welcoming Matawalle To APC
NEWSNews Africa

Zamfara Lawmaker Killed After Welcoming Matawalle To APC

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
zamfara-lawmaker-killed-after-welcoming-matawalle-to-apc
A file photo of the late lawmaker, Hon. Muhammad Ahmad.

Bandits have killed the member representing Shinkafi constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly Muhammad Ahmad. 

Hon. Ahmad was killed on Tuesday night on his way to Kano after attending a rally to welcome Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and members of the State House of Assembly to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Director-General of Media and Publicity in the Zamfara State House of Assembly Mustapha Jafaru confirmed the incident to Channels Television. He noted that the late lawmaker will be buried on Wednesday morning in line with Islamic tradition.

Until his death, Ahmad was the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Budget.


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Defection Of Govs To APC Won’t Stop US...

Oyo Assembly summons FERMA Director over non-completion of...

Bandits, kidnappers to die by hanging in Niger

England vs Germany: Shearer, Ferdinand single out one...

Nigeria traces sources of funding for terrorist organizations

Kano anti-corruption boss, Gado battles Gov Ganduje

Euro 2020: Frank de Boer leaves Netherlands role...

Euro 2020: Mourinho predicts team to reach final

Suspected cultists kill Edo varsity student after last...

Kanu’s Arrest Not End Of Biafran Affair, Referendum...

Leave a Reply