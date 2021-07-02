Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, has described the killing of Muhammad Ahmad, a member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly as shocking.

Zailani stated this in a statement by his media aide, Mr Ibrahim Danfulani, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Kaduna, NAN reports.

He further described the lawmaker’s death as a painful loss, while urging security operatives to ensure they fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“It is shocking and painful that such a hard-working lawmaker was killed by bandits. This is, indeed, worrisome.

“I call on the law enforcement agencies to ensure that those behind the act are tracked down and made to face the law,” he said.

Recall that Ahmad, representing Shinkafi Constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, was killed on Tuesday by bandits on his way to Kano.

The bandits also kidnapped the lawmaker’s son and driver.