zamfara-deputy-gov.,-commissioner-of-police-ignore-assembly-invitation-over-alleged-misconduct

L

Zamfara state Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau has ignored the invitation by the state House of Assembly over alleged official misconduct leveled against him

It was gathered that the Deputy Governor is expected to appear before the House in person to explain the reasons behind organizing political rally on his return to the state Capital few days after the formal Defection governor Bello Matawalle alongside other top government functionaries to the ruling APC

The Zamfara State House of Assembly is Accussing the Deputy Governor for organizing the rally at the time the state is mourning the death of fifty six persons killed by armed Bandits in Maradun Local government area

The House had on Wednesday 14th july 2021 invited the Deputy governor to appear before it in person on the 27th July

The House had also summoned the state commissioner of Police Hussaini Rabi’u to furnish the House on why the police allowed the state Deputy Governor to hold the rally.

The Zamfara State Deputy Governor Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau has not replied the House since he was served the Invitation

In a press statement signed by the Spokesperson of the House Mustapha Kaura, said the Zamfara state House of Assembly has extended the invitation with forty eight hours to 29th July enable the Deputy Governor appear before it.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had last week ordered the Zamfara state House of Assembly to Suspend any move of impeachment against the state Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.