zamfara-assembly-summons-deputy-governor,-police-commissioner-over-political-rally

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has passed a resolution to invite the state Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau and state Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Rabi’u, to appear before it on Tuesday, July 27, over a political rally organised by the deputy governor last saturday.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Mr. Mustapha Jafaru Kaura.

“The decision to invite these two respected personalities was reached following a motion raised by Hon Yusuf Alhassan kanoma representing Maru North under matters of urgent public importance of the House,” the statement noted.

Hon kanoma condemned the actions and utterances of Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau during the last Saturday’s political rally organised by the Deputy Governor, barely less than 24 hours of massive reprisal attacks by bandits on Faru communities in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

Hon kanoma further opined that while the state was in mourning mood over the killings of more than 56 innocent people, the state deputy governor did not show any remorse whatsoever with the killings but was rather busy organizing a political rally despite hesitation from the commissioner of police to desist from doing so.

He described the action of the deputy governor as undemocratic, uncivillized, too primitive and local for a person of his personality not mindful of the huge regards and respect attached to the exalted office of the deputy governor of a state.

“Worst still was the misguided utterances of the deputy governor in the interview he granted to the press during the said unfortunate rally where abusive words were said to have been made by the number two citizen of the state which are in every honesty condemnable,” the statement said.

While commending the state police command for doing their job of ensuring law and order by trying to stop the second in command in the state but to the utmost dismay, Barrister Mahadi Aliyu Gusau went ahead with his planned political rally.

While adding their voice on the same issue, both Hon. Ibrahim Muhammad Tela Bukkuyum, Hon Ibrahim Tudu Tukur Bakura and Hon Abdulnasir Ibrahim Gayari threw their support on the compelling need to invite the state deputy governor.

In his separate submission, the House leader, Hon Faruk Musa Dosara said as lawmakers, every action they take must be in conformity with the law, therefore when inviting the state deputy Governor similar invitation should be sent to the commissioner of police.

“The Commissioner should also appear before the House to explain whether the deputy governor obtained permission from the command or not and to also explain to the House the role police authorities played in stopping the rally.”

After a heated debate and deliberations on the matter, the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya through the voice in affirmative by the members, ordered that the House has passed a resulution to invite Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau and state commissioner of police to appear before the House on Tuesday, July 10, by 10:00 am prompt.