Zamfara APC hails party for appointing Gov Matawalle northwest coordinator

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has commended the National Working Committee of the party over its decision to appoint Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle as the North West Zonal Campaign Coordinator for the coming 2023 Presidential elections.

This was contained in a press statement signed and issued to newsmen in Gusau, the State capital by the party’s publicist, Yusuf Idris Gusau.

“This is no doubt in recognition of the Governor’s initiatives in bringing unity and overwhelming support into the party like he demonstrated without any rancour in both his state and elsewhere he participated in such discourse” the statement added.

According to the statement, the Governor has unified the state chapter of the party and reconciled all aggrieved party members making the state chapter stronger and more formidable than any other political party in the state.

“It’s our belief that with his hard work, dedication and purposeful leadership qualities of teamwork and as the zonal campaign coordinator, Matawalle will definitely initiate lots of campaign strategies through public enlightenment for the party to succeed at all levels of the elections”

“We remain confident in Matawalle’s ability to deliver the zone with unchallenged overwhelming results”

“The North West Zone has also remained the APC’s strongest hold in the nation with the highest number of registered and committed voters that will determine who becomes the next president of Nigeria come 2023 and who have shown very strong support to the APC”

“We pray Allah to continue to guide Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle as he is charged with more and more leadership roles and responsibilities.