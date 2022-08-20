zamfara:-2-people-drown,-3-survive-large-waterway-flood-in-zamfara

No fewer than two people have drowned in a large waterway at Fira-da Kwaddi community, currently, under reconstruction in Gusau, Zamfara State.

The water reportedly overflowed and covered the whole area destroying many homes and farms.

Three survivors who spoke to bioreports said they tried to save the victims but they, unfortunately, died during the rescue process.

One of the survivors said the first, a 21-year-old man and his uncle entered the water to rescue their nephew but they all died as the tension of the water overpowered them while the three who were on a rescue mission survived.

“We did all we could to rescue the two but in the end, we fell victims and shouted for assistance which some experts in our area saved our lives” one of the survivors added.

He explained that the rescuers found the dead body of the man who was to rescue his nephew but the first victim’s dead body could not be found at the time of filing this report.

However, the father of the late victim, Malam Adamu said the incident was very unfortunate and prayed for the repose of the departed souls.

This medium reports that the rescuers were still working hard to recover the remaining bodies from the water.