Home WORLD NEWS Zalmay Khalilzad: How will US monitor Afghanistan after pullout?
WORLD NEWS

Zalmay Khalilzad: How will US monitor Afghanistan after pullout?

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
zalmay-khalilzad:-how-will-us-monitor-afghanistan-after-pullout?

From: Talk to Al Jazeera

The US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation discusses the role Washington will play moving forward.

Related

Armed men attend a gathering to announce their support for Afghan security forces and that they are ready to fight against the Taliban, near Kabul, Afghanistan June 23, 2021. (REUTERS/stringer)

Government and supporters battle to keep control of country as opposition fighters take dozens of districts.

The US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation discusses what is at stake if the intra-Afghan talks fail.

Zalmay Khalilzad, special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on April 27, 2021 [T J Kirkpatrick/Pool via Reuters]

US senators voice fears of a Taliban takeover in Kabul after US and NATO forces leave later this year.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai had harsh words and uncompromising criticism of US war tactics over the past twenty years in Afghanistan [File: Reuters]

Karzai says US and NATO troops set to fully withdraw from Afghanistan after 20 years are leaving behind a disaster.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Pilgrims arrive in Mecca for second Hajj during...

‘We lost everything’: Despair grows in South Africa...

Syrian president sworn in for 4th term in...

Final journey: Korean War veteran’s remains identified

Girl, 6, killed in Washington D.C. mass shooting...

‘Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated’: Florida Tallies 20% Of...

AP: Few AZ voter fraud cases, discrediting Trump’s...

PS5 Restock Update Is Great News for PlayStation...

‘Hollywood Ripper’ Michael Gargiulo sentenced to death –...

Here’s How Well COVID-19 Vaccines Work Against the...

Leave a Reply