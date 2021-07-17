zalmay-khalilzad:-how-will-us-monitor-afghanistan-after-pullout?

From: Talk to Al Jazeera
The US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation discusses the role Washington will play moving forward.
Government and supporters battle to keep control of country as opposition fighters take dozens of districts.
The US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation discusses what is at stake if the intra-Afghan talks fail.
US senators voice fears of a Taliban takeover in Kabul after US and NATO forces leave later this year.
Karzai says US and NATO troops set to fully withdraw from Afghanistan after 20 years are leaving behind a disaster.