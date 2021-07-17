Home NEWS Zailani mourns Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu, says Nigeria lost another experienced officer
NEWSNews Africa

Zailani mourns Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu, says Nigeria lost another experienced officer

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
zailani-mourns-brigadier-general-ibrahim-aliyu,-says-nigeria-lost-another-experienced-officer

The Chairman Northern Speakers Forum and Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, has expressed shock over the demise of former military governor of the state, Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu (rtd).

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, dated Saturday July 16, said, “It is a sad to receive news of the demise of former Military Administrator of Jigawa State, Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu (rtd).”

The Speaker noted that it is a development that has further reduced our military personnel with huge wealth of experience even as the country presently tries to confront challenges of insecurity bedeviling the nation.

Former Jigawa Gov, Ibrahim Aliyu is dead

Zailani extended condolences to the government and people of Jigawa State, his family and associates.

He prayed for Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdaus.

It would be recalled that early July 2021, the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, was in Jigawa State and commissioned a road named after General Ibrahim Aliyu in recognition of his contributions to the state.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Shooting outside D.C. stadium sends players and fans...

Two athletes in Tokyo’s Olympic Village test positive...

Say goodbye to your carefree Covid summer

Tuchel gives up on Haaland, ready to sign...

Auto crash kills 14 in Osun

COVID-19 third wave: FG puts Lagos, Kano, Abuja,...

Igangan attacks: Security men did nothing despite earlier...

Nnamdi Kanu: We will make it difficult for...

Nnamdi Kanu: Kinsmen berates Nigerian govt over alleged...

Customs officers, not unknown gunmen killed our people...

Leave a Reply