Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American champion of Scripps National Spelling Bee – CBS This Morning

  1. Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American champion of Scripps National Spelling Bee  CBS This Morning
  2. Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde correctly spells ‘Murraya’ to win Scripps National Spelling Bee  ESPN
  3. Harvey’s Zaila Avant-garde makes history as the first Black American to win the Scripps bee  NOLA.com
  4. Spelling Bee news: Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Zaila Avant-garde  ClutchPoints
  5. Zaila Avant-garde is the the first African American winner of the Scipps Spelling Bee  KARE 11
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
