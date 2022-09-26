Home SPORTS Zagadou set to join Stuttgart
Dan-Axel Zagadou is set to join Stuttgart as a free agent, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The defender joined Borussia Dortmund from the youth setup at Paris Saint-Germain back in 2src17, and went on to make a total of 92 appearances for the German club in all competitions before seeing his contract run out this summer.

Still only 23, Zagadou was reportedly targeted by West Ham, Olympique Lyon, Inter Milan and AS Roma, but it seems his preference was always to remain in the Bundesliga. The agreement with Stuttgart appears imminent at this point, and the medical ahead of the completion of the transfer should take place some time this week.

Zagadou represented France at practically every youth level, but he is yet to make a single senior appearance for his country and given the competition for the places in the heart of defence of Didier Deschamps’ team, it’s unlikely to happen any time soon.

Dan-Axel Zagadou is set to sign with Stuttgart on free transfer — he will undergo medical tests next week, the agreement is imminent. 🚨⚪️ #transfers

Zagadou was never close to joining West Ham despite rumours — he’s prepared to stay in Bundesliga. pic.twitter.com/lLEtwVhsu1

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2src22

