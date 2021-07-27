Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Universe Is Here to Stay – Den of Geek

But regardless of what you think of the quality of his work (we gave Army of the Dead three out of five stars), it’s clear that Snyder’s name attracts viewers — even if some only tune in to see how the over-the-top director has outdone himself this time. The movie got 75 million views in its first month, making it the 9th most watched English language film of all time on Netflix, and securing the immediate future of the franchise. Army of the Dead 2, which will once again be directed and co-written by Snyder, is now in development, but it won’t shoot until after the director has completed work on his space-set sci-fi film Rebel Moon, also coming to Netflix.

In the meantime, there are other corners of the Army of the Dead universe to explore, including the backstory of Dieter, who met an ambiguous end in Snyder’s movie at the hands of alpha zombie leader Zeus (it actually isn’t all that clear whether he’s actually really dead, but it’s likely). Schweighöfer directed Army of Thieves himself from a script by Shay Hatten, who also co-wrote Army of the Dead. The film also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Cohen, Noemie Nakai, and Peter Simonischek as the titular thieves who attempt to pull off a heist six years before the events of Snyder’s movie, just at the start of the zombie outbreak in Vegas.

During the Army of Thieves panel at SDCC@Home, Netflix revealed the first trailer, which promises even more Dieter shenanigans and funny quips:

Army of the Dead isn’t wasting any time when it comes to TV animation, either. An anime series called Lost Vegas “chronicles the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak,” per Netflix. Jay Oliva (Trese) will serve as showrunner, with Snyder directing two episodes of the series.

By the sound of it, Lost Vegas should shed more light on Zeus’ original rampage through the strip as well as Scott’s adventures with Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), Maria (Ana de la Reguera), and “Soccer Mom” (Danielle Burgio) in the opening credits sequence of the movie. Will this installment finally confirm that the zombie virus really is alien?

Like the MCU with Thanos or the DCEU Snyderverse with Darkseid, the Army of the Dead universe could use its next few installments to slowly draw out its true big bad. There are several scenes in the movie that tease that the zombies are only the surface level threat, with alien invaders or Hiroyuki Sanada’s Bly Tanaka (whom some suspect to be a Devil-like figure who’s trapped Scott and his team in an endless time loop) pulling all the strings. There’s also the U.S. Defense Department trying to build its own zombie army.