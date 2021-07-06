Zack Snyder is working with Netflix on a space epic inspired by Star Wars – Polygon

Justice League director Zack Snyder is making a new sci-fi adventure movie for Netflix called Rebel Moon, according to an exclusive story from The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Snyder, this idea originally started life as a Star Wars pitch, but didn’t move into anything more serious after Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012. But it seems that the original inspiration is still an important part of the project.

Snyder told THR that Rebel Moon comes from his love of Star Wars, as well as Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, whose movies served as key inspirations for George Lucas when he was first creating Star Wars.

Rebel Moon will be co-written by Snyder, his Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten (John Wick 3: Parabellum), and 300 co-writer Kurt Johnstad (Atomic Blonde). Snyder will also direct the movie for Netflix.

The epic space fantasy movie will be the second major feature-film collaboration between Netflix and Snyder in the last several years, after this year’s Army of the Dead and its multiple planned spinoffs. Meanwhile, Snyder is also developing an animated show for the streaming platform, based on Norse mythology. Snyder says he hopes Rebel Moon will have franchise and IP potential at the streaming service too, just like Army of the Dead.

Rebel Moon is set to begin production early next year, but doesn’t have an official release date yet.