yusuf-bilesanmi:-nigerian-man-behind-the-invention-of-a-ventilator-that-doesn’t-use-electricity

A Nigerian man was the lead of a team of engineers that made a remarkable breakthrough in the fight against Coronavirus with a special invention

37-year-old Yusuf Bilesanmi spearheaded the creation of a ventilator that doesn’t run on electricity

Aside from that, the ventilator is easy to use, oxygen-efficient and is said to be at a low cost unlike the costly regular one

Yusuf Bilesanmi is a Nigerian man that has distinguished himself by reason of his contribution to the cause of humanity.

Yusuf led the team that came up with a ventilator that doesn’t require electricity to function.

The special ventilator is oxygen-efficient

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Abubakar B.

Leicester Mercury reports that the ventilator is named ShiVent and has unique features such as being oxygen-efficient, very easy to use and is not expensive.

Yusuf who had enrolled at Loughborough University in UK for a PhD program achieved the breakthrough with other engineers from the same university.

The ventilator which will come in handy in the fight against Coronavirus was tested at Loughborough’s National Centre for Sports and Exercise Medicine (NCSEM) and the Leicester Royal Infirmary Hospital.

Abubakar B. who celebrated Yusuf’s feat on LinkedIn stated that the 37-year-old is a graduate of the Lagos State University, Lagos (LASU).

Nigerians celebrate Yusuf

Fitzgerald R Gwee commented:

”Another light in the darkness to his people! Thanks Doctor!!!!”

Abdullahi Sesay wrote:

“I will love to connect with this brother, please if you have contact for him, help me with it.”

Dhanendra Srivastava stated:

“Feeling Very Happy to know that our Brothers in Africa are also creating history in Medical Science for the Well Being of African People….Salute to you and Ur Team for Making Diffrance ….. Africa Is Rising.”

Ifeanyichukwu Nwachukwu said:

“I’m curious and I pray its will be successful and get government support too.”

Source: . Newspaper